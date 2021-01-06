CyberMiles 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.05 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. In the last week, CyberMiles has traded up 26.4% against the dollar. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $7.85 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.50 or 0.00470415 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,644.21 or 0.99677152 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00008295 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00018256 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00019110 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003892 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 112.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002242 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

CyberMiles can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars.

