CyberMiles (CMT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.23 Million

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 6th. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $8.03 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 26.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.87 or 0.00452075 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,498.56 or 0.99795664 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00008215 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00016562 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00017549 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 56.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000038 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles

CyberMiles Coin Trading

CyberMiles can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

