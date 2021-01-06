CyberMiles (CMT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.23 Million

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 6th. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $8.03 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 26.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.87 or 0.00452075 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,498.56 or 0.99795664 BTC.
- ExtStock Token (XT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00008215 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00016562 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00017549 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003564 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002322 BTC.
- Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Verge (XVG) traded 56.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000038 BTC.
