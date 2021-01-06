CyberVein Reaches Market Capitalization of $120.86 Million (CVT)

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 6th. One CyberVein token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000324 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CyberVein has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. CyberVein has a total market cap of $120.86 million and approximately $6.19 million worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sentinel (SENT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CyberVein Profile

CyberVein is a token. It was first traded on March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. CyberVein’s official website is www.cybervein.org . CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CyberVein

CyberVein can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

