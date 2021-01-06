Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) vs. NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Head-To-Head Contrast

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) and NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics and NewMarket, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclo Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 NewMarket 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cyclo Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 130.33%. Given Cyclo Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cyclo Therapeutics is more favorable than NewMarket.

Risk and Volatility

Cyclo Therapeutics has a beta of -0.89, meaning that its share price is 189% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NewMarket has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and NewMarket’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclo Therapeutics -903.35% -4,537.83% -278.21% NewMarket 12.58% 37.86% 13.54%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and NewMarket’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclo Therapeutics $1.01 million 8.77 -$7.53 million N/A N/A NewMarket $2.19 billion 2.05 $254.29 million N/A N/A

NewMarket has higher revenue and earnings than Cyclo Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of NewMarket shares are held by institutional investors. 31.9% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of NewMarket shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NewMarket beats Cyclo Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs. It has a collaboration with the Chattanooga Center for Neurologic Research. The company was formerly known as CTD Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2019. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Gainesville, Florida.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives. It also provides engine oil additives comprising driveline additives for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additive comprising products for industrial applications, which include hydraulic fluids, grease, and industrial gear fluids, as well as industrial specialty applications, including turbine oils. In addition, the company offers fuel additives that are used to enhance the oil refining process and the performance of gasoline, diesel, biofuels, and other fuels to industry, government, original equipment manufacturers, and individual customers. Additionally, it engages in the antiknock compounds business, as well as contracted manufacturing and services business. The company has operations in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, India, Latin America, Canada, Africa, and the Middle East. NewMarket Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

