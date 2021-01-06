DA Davidson Raises Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Price Target to $43.00

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.17% from the company’s previous close.

ICHR has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Ichor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Ichor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.08. The stock had a trading volume of 18,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,089. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.22. The firm has a market cap of $793.55 million, a P/E ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 2.37. Ichor has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $227.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ichor will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 44,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $1,229,627.83. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 65,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,239.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Francisco Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,325,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ichor by 121.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,545,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,439 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Ichor by 159.6% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,673,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,679 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ichor by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,606,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,694,000 after acquiring an additional 36,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Ichor by 76.1% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,596,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,776,000 after acquiring an additional 689,500 shares during the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

