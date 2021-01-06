Daifuku (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF)’s share price rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $121.00 and last traded at $121.00. Approximately 101 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.05.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.65.

About Daifuku (OTCMKTS:DAIUF)

Daifuku Co, Ltd. provides consulting, engineering, design, manufacture, installation, and after-sales services for logistics systems and material handling equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers automated warehousing, various storage and transport, and sorting and picking systems to distributors, including e-commerce, retail, wholesale, transportation, and warehousing customers, as well as to food, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals manufactures; and cleanroom transport and storage systems used in manufacturing semiconductors and flat panel displays for smartphones and tablet computers.

