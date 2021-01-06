Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Trading Down 1.7%

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY)’s share price traded down 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.97 and last traded at $34.52. 26,303 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 25,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.12.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.77.

About Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY)

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited researches and develops, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers trastuzumab deruxtecan, an anti-cancer agent and anti-HER2 antibody drug conjugate; mirogabalin for pain treatment; teneligliptin/canagliflozin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; lacosamide anti-epileptic agent; prasugrel, an antiplatelet agent; denosumab for osteoporosis and bone disorders; teneligliptin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; edoxaban, an anticoagulant; esomeprazole for ulcer treatment; memantine for treating Alzheimer's disease; and laninamivir for anti-influenza treatment.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Daiichi Sankyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiichi Sankyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.