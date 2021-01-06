Daiwa Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Investment analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.91.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $69.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $70.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.79. The stock has a market cap of $125.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $989,518.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hutham S. Olayan bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,334.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,020,298 shares of company stock worth $998,009. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 62.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 16,836 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 8.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 198,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after buying an additional 15,688 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at $12,101,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 29.1% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 5,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

