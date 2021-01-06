Dana (NYSE:DAN) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) rose 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.06 and last traded at $21.45. Approximately 1,876,575 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,916,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.22.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DAN. ValuEngine raised Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dana from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dana from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Dana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.89.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -428.91, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dana Incorporated will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 33,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $589,209.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,719.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James D. Kellett sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $32,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,534.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAN. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Dana by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,784,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,268,000 after buying an additional 105,462 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dana by 7.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,444,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,434,000 after acquiring an additional 244,432 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Dana by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,945,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,285,000 after acquiring an additional 88,863 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Dana by 1.2% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,337,832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,802,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 14.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,288,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,199,000 after purchasing an additional 284,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

