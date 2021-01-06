DAO.Casino (BET) Trading Down 1.1% Over Last Week

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One DAO.Casino token can now be bought for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DAO.Casino has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. DAO.Casino has a total market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $160,297.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,215.02 or 0.97063878 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

DAO.Casino Token Profile

BET is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. DAO.Casino’s official website is dao.casino . DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin

DAO.Casino Token Trading

DAO.Casino can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO.Casino directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO.Casino should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO.Casino using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

