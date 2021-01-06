DAO.Casino Trading Down 1.1% This Week (BET)

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. During the last week, DAO.Casino has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DAO.Casino token can now be bought for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC on exchanges. DAO.Casino has a total market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $160,297.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,215.02 or 0.97063878 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About DAO.Casino

BET is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . DAO.Casino’s official website is dao.casino

Buying and Selling DAO.Casino

DAO.Casino can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO.Casino directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO.Casino should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO.Casino using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

