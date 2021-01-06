Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.59 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) will announce $1.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.51 billion and the highest is $1.64 billion. Darden Restaurants posted sales of $2.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full-year sales of $6.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.39 billion to $7.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.32 billion to $9.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DRI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $71.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.90.

Shares of DRI opened at $118.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of -123.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.43. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $125.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.34%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $332,752.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $95,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180 shares in the company, valued at $17,112.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $726,897. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

