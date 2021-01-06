Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF)’s stock price was down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1,084.53 and last traded at $1,084.53. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,114.77.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DUAVF shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a report on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Dassault Aviation in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,086.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $953.04.

Dassault Aviation SA engages in the aeronautical business in France, the Americas, and internationally. The company designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems. It offers Rafale, a twin-jet fighter aircraft that performs various combat missions for air forces and naval air arms; nEUROn and medium altitude long endurance (MALE) drones; Mirage 2000 aircraft; and aircraft to carry out maritime surveillance, intelligence, medical evacuation, and other missions.

