DATA (DTA) Reaches One Day Volume of $243,596.00

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. DATA has a total market capitalization of $4.04 million and $243,596.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DATA has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DATA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00046690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006181 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.17 or 0.00323320 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00034492 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 57.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,156.54 or 0.03246805 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00014135 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

DATA Profile

DATA (CRYPTO:DTA) is a token. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official website is data.eco

Buying and Selling DATA

DATA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.