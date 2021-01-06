DaTa eXchange Price Reaches $0.0194 (DTX)

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. In the last seven days, DaTa eXchange has traded up 41% against the US dollar. One DaTa eXchange token can currently be bought for about $0.0194 or 0.00000215 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and CoinFalcon. DaTa eXchange has a total market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $9,521.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DaTa eXchange Profile

DaTa eXchange (DTX) is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. The official message board for DaTa eXchange is medium.com/databrokerdao . The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DaTa eXchange is databrokerdao.com . DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO

DaTa eXchange Token Trading

DaTa eXchange can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DaTa eXchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DaTa eXchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

