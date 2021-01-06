Databroker (DTX) Trading 35.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Databroker token can now be bought for about $0.0153 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Databroker has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and $371.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Databroker has traded down 35.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00047187 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006008 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.01 or 0.00316724 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00033430 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 34% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,030.79 or 0.02838764 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00013876 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Databroker Token Profile

Databroker is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,970,213 tokens. Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao

Buying and Selling Databroker

Databroker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

