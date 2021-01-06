Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Sells $29,695,704.00 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Olivier Pomel sold 321,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $29,695,704.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,794,649.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Olivier Pomel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Tuesday, December 1st, Olivier Pomel sold 159,365 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.68, for a total transaction of $15,248,043.20.

DDOG stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.33. 3,535,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,338,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.85. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $118.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,086.30 and a beta of 1.19.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $154.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.33 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 362.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,236,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,995,000 after buying an additional 8,806,553 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,432,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,468,000 after buying an additional 366,675 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 58.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,216,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,434,000 after buying an additional 3,032,965 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 21.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,876,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,864,000 after buying an additional 506,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 19.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,759,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,779,000 after buying an additional 281,498 shares in the last quarter. 41.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DDOG. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $136.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Datadog has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.29.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.