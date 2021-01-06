Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.93.

Several research firms have issued reports on DDOG. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

In other Datadog news, major shareholder (Jersey) Slp Yucca sold 35,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $3,154,371.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $618,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,746,357 shares of company stock valued at $178,355,775. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 362.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,236,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,806,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 58.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,216,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,965 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 562.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,224,000 after purchasing an additional 588,106 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 21.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,876,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,864,000 after purchasing an additional 506,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 337.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 580,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,311,000 after purchasing an additional 447,982 shares during the last quarter. 41.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DDOG opened at $93.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.85. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3,099.97 and a beta of 1.19. Datadog has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $118.13.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $154.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.33 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

