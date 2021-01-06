Datawallet Price Reaches $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. During the last seven days, Datawallet has traded up 105.7% against the US dollar. Datawallet has a total market capitalization of $516,120.25 and $26,095.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datawallet token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00046229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005915 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.97 or 0.00312020 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00032889 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,018.50 or 0.02764037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00013607 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Datawallet Profile

DXT is a token. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq . Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com

Datawallet Token Trading

Datawallet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datawallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datawallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

