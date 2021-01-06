David A. Duffield Sells 218,763 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Director David A. Duffield sold 218,763 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.59, for a total transaction of $50,007,034.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of WDAY stock traded down $5.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $220.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,065,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,114. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $229.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.46. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $107.75 and a one year high of $259.01. The firm has a market cap of $52.80 billion, a PE ratio of -117.65 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Workday by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,700,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,004,869,000 after buying an additional 430,636 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Workday during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,930,000. Hound Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 113.2% during the third quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 400,036 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,060,000 after purchasing an additional 212,440 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Workday by 27.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 689,215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,131,000 after purchasing an additional 146,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 2.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,354,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $936,839,000 after purchasing an additional 103,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WDAY. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $218.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Workday currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.46.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

