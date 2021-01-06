Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.58

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.58 and traded as high as $29.42. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF shares last traded at $29.35, with a volume of 22,036 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.97 and its 200-day moving average is $27.58.

Get Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.0373 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 0.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUSA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 2,164.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 27,179 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 25,979 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 3,297.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,711 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 21,072 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 101,584 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 11,969 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,274 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,780 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period.

About Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA)

DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Inc (DUSA) is a vertically integrated dermatology company. The Company is developing and marketing Levulan photodynamic therapy (Levulan PDT). The Company’s marketed products include Levulan Kerastick 20% topical solution with PDT and the BLU-U brand light source. Levulan Kerastick and BLU-U are used for the treatment of non-hyperkeratotic actinic keratoses (AKs), of the face or scalp.

Read More: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.