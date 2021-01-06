Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Director Sells $1,072,550.00 in Stock

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $1,072,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Douglas Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, Michael Douglas Taylor sold 19,000 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,157,100.00.

DCPH traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $53.97. The company had a trading volume of 453,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,113. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.80 and a 200-day moving average of $54.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.53. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $71.11.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCPH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,549,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,589 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,259,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,216,000 after acquiring an additional 170,366 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 528,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,116,000 after acquiring an additional 106,906 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 131,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after acquiring an additional 85,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after acquiring an additional 81,803 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on DCPH. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.31.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is ripretinib for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

