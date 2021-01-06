DeepOnion (ONION) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.30 Million

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $2.30 million and $58,261.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001330 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000221 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00022516 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,397,455 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DeepOnion Coin Trading

DeepOnion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

