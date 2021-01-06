Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Trading 5.9% Higher

Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) traded up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $292.84 and last traded at $290.36. 2,688,837 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 2,458,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $274.28.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $281.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $244.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $296.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.21.

The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $90.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.22.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

In other Deere & Company news, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $7,156,554.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,410,568.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total transaction of $3,793,789.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,849 shares of company stock valued at $27,611,284 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 78.9% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

