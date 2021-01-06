DEEX Trading 25.9% Higher This Week (DEEX)

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. In the last week, DEEX has traded up 25.9% against the dollar. One DEEX coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. DEEX has a total market capitalization of $143,213.68 and approximately $1,584.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DEEX alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004885 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005863 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000149 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000826 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DEEX Profile

DEEX (DEEX) is a coin. It launched on November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEEX’s official website is www.deex.exchange

DEEX Coin Trading

DEEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.