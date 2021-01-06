DeFi Yield Protocol Price Hits $3.68 on Major Exchanges (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One DeFi Yield Protocol token can currently be bought for $3.68 or 0.00010562 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.84 million and approximately $699,484.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded up 6.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00028457 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00119597 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.15 or 0.00232616 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $181.36 or 0.00519880 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00049805 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.34 or 0.00253239 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00017141 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 25,651,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,040,902 tokens. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com

DeFi Yield Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

