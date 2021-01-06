Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.05

Shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.05 and traded as high as $20.95. Delta Apparel shares last traded at $20.51, with a volume of 12,102 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Delta Apparel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.19 and a 200 day moving average of $19.05.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The textile maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $116.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.60 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 63.4% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,240 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel during the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel during the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000.

About Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

