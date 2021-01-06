Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) COO Sells $5,246,500.00 in Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $5,246,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,915.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI traded down $2.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.04. 1,067,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,418,701. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.79 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.99 and its 200 day moving average is $44.70. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $93.94.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by ($4.73). Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 968.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.69 million. Analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DNLI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denali Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 420.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 240.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.