Denarius Achieves Market Cap of $2.55 Million (D)

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 6th. One Denarius coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000982 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, SouthXchange and TradeOgre. During the last seven days, Denarius has traded up 23.1% against the US dollar. Denarius has a total market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $3,280.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Electra (ECA) traded 50.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Denarius Profile

Denarius (CRYPTO:D) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 7,466,291 coins. Denarius’ official website is denarius.io . Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin . The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Denarius Coin Trading

Denarius can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Cryptohub, SouthXchange, CoinExchange, TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Denarius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Denarius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

