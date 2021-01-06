Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.78

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.78 and last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 15945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DNN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Denison Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.51.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Denison Mines by 25,269.8% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 564,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 562,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Denison Mines by 70.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,609,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 666,546 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Denison Mines during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Denison Mines by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,441,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 51,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Denison Mines by 0.8% during the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 15,802,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after acquiring an additional 131,322 shares in the last quarter.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

