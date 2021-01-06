DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Trading Up 8.2%

Shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) were up 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.88 and last traded at $34.59. Approximately 744,910 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 709,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.97.

A number of analysts have commented on DMTK shares. ValuEngine cut shares of DermTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. TheStreet cut shares of DermTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of DermTech in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of DermTech in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.45. The firm has a market cap of $677.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 0.60.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 million. Equities research analysts predict that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other DermTech news, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 2,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $28,713.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,817.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott R. Pancoast sold 2,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $28,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,132 shares in the company, valued at $601,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,017 shares of company stock valued at $278,325 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in DermTech by 25,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in DermTech by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in DermTech by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in DermTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DermTech by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. 46.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

