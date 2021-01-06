Dether (DTH) Market Cap Hits $793,015.49

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 6th. One Dether token can currently be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX. Dether has a market capitalization of $793,015.49 and $2,101.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dether has traded up 164% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00044356 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005638 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.83 or 0.00302794 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00032136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 52.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,170.86 or 0.03114533 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00013285 BTC.

Dether Token Profile

Dether (CRYPTO:DTH) is a token. It was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. Dether’s official website is dether.io . The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dether Token Trading

Dether can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

