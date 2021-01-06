Dether Market Cap Reaches $813,902.17 (DTH)

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 6th. In the last seven days, Dether has traded up 181.1% against the dollar. One Dether token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX. Dether has a market capitalization of $813,902.17 and approximately $743.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00047664 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006357 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.75 or 0.00337313 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00036111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00014364 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $852.41 or 0.02462875 BTC.

Dether Token Profile

Dether is a token. It was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dether’s official website is dether.io . Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dether

Dether can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

