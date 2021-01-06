Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Price Target to $24.00

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.41.

Shares of ACI opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. Albertsons Companies has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $17.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $15.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 40.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

