Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $290.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $230.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $348.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $362.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.68.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $270.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.09. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $273.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.57 by $4.11. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 93,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,726,000 after buying an additional 63,726 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 272,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,772,000 after buying an additional 93,162 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,055,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,623,767,000 after buying an additional 1,392,213 shares during the period. Edgar Lomax Co. VA lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 120,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,238,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

