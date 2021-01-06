Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target to $30.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.66% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FITB. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.98.
Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.60. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $30.47. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
In related news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,983.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after acquiring an additional 55,145 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 104,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.
About Fifth Third Bancorp
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
Recommended Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.