Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target to $30.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FITB. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.98.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.60. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $30.47. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,983.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after acquiring an additional 55,145 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 104,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

