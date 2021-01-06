Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target to $142.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on JPM. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Independent Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.53.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $125.65 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $140.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.26 and its 200-day moving average is $104.88. The company has a market capitalization of $383.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JPM. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,205,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,838 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,017 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,331,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,306 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 184.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,402,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,935,000 after acquiring an additional 909,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,002,126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 902,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,836,000 after acquiring an additional 901,914 shares during the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

