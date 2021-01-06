Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY)

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Sampo Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SAXPY stock traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $21.42. 36,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Sampo Oyj has a 12 month low of $12.08 and a 12 month high of $23.20. The stock has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.22 and a 200 day moving average of $19.88.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

