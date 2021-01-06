Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €160.00 Price Target for Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1)

Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) has been assigned a €160.00 ($188.24) price target by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.93% from the stock’s previous close.

HNR1 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) price objective on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €151.66 ($178.42).

FRA HNR1 opened at €129.10 ($151.88) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €136.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is €140.69. Hannover Rück SE has a 1-year low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 1-year high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

