Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF)

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on STJPF. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of St. James’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. St. James’s Place currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STJPF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.94. 5,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,355. St. James’s Place has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $16.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.08.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

