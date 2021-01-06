Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY)

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SSREY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine raised Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Swiss Re presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

SSREY traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $24.26. The company had a trading volume of 19,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,363. The firm has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.66. Swiss Re has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $29.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.55.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

