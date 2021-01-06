Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) Given a €170.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) has been given a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Warburg Research set a €143.00 ($168.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) target price on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €153.93 ($181.10).

Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) stock opened at €138.90 ($163.41) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion and a PE ratio of 23.95. Deutsche Börse AG has a twelve month low of €92.92 ($109.32) and a twelve month high of €170.15 ($200.18). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €137.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €148.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

