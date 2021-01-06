Deutsche eMark (DEM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $298.00

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Deutsche eMark has a market capitalization of $143,479.26 and $298.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit, C-Patex and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 64.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Profile

Deutsche eMark (CRYPTO:DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2013. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 60,635,517 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de . Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here

Deutsche eMark Coin Trading

Deutsche eMark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, C-Patex, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deutsche eMark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deutsche eMark using one of the exchanges listed above.

