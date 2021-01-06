Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) (ETR:DEQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) (ETR:DEQ) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €17.19 ($20.22).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DEQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Baader Bank set a €17.80 ($20.94) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.65) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

ETR:DEQ opened at €17.76 ($20.89) on Wednesday. Deutsche EuroShop AG has a 52 week low of €9.28 ($10.92) and a 52 week high of €26.66 ($31.36). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €17.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €13.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.84. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

