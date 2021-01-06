Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (ETR:DPW) Trading 0.5% Higher

Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (ETR:DPW)’s share price traded up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €41.29 ($48.58) and last traded at €40.69 ($47.87). 3,292,118 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €40.50 ($47.65).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.36, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $49.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €40.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of €38.02.

Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) Company Profile (ETR:DPW)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

