Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €44.10 ($51.88).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.50 ($45.29) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

DWNI opened at €43.25 ($50.88) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €42.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of €42.76. Deutsche Wohnen SE has a fifty-two week low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a fifty-two week high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

