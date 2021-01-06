DeVault Market Cap Reaches $306,380.18 (DVT)

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 6th. In the last week, DeVault has traded up 70.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DeVault coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange and Escodex. DeVault has a market cap of $306,380.18 and approximately $462.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeVault alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004793 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005667 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000141 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000861 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeVault Profile

DVT is a coin. It launched on May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 368,484,397 coins and its circulating supply is 326,629,936 coins. DeVault’s official website is www.devault.cc . DeVault’s official message board is medium.com/@devaultcrypto . DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto . The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DeVault

DeVault can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeVault should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeVault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeVault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeVault and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.