DEX Price Hits $0.0258 on Major Exchanges (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. DEX has a total market capitalization of $4.94 million and approximately $60.32 million worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEX token can now be purchased for $0.0258 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Coinbit. During the last week, DEX has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DEX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002835 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00028015 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00117584 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.75 or 0.00211653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.94 or 0.00498185 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00049802 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00249495 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00016974 BTC.

DEX Token Profile

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit

Buying and Selling DEX

DEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.