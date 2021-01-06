DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Upgraded to “Buy” by UBS Group

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $445.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $410.00. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $465.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.83.

DexCom stock opened at $368.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.38, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $343.32 and its 200 day moving average is $387.19. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. DexCom has a 52-week low of $182.07 and a 52-week high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $500.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.22 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.99, for a total transaction of $344,190.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,685,846.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.82, for a total transaction of $396,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 895 shares in the company, valued at $355,153.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,929 shares of company stock worth $13,035,574. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Bridger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,651,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,615,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,758 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,010,355 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $120,333,000 after buying an additional 44,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,305 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 14,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

