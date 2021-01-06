dForce USDx (USDX) Price Tops $1.00

dForce USDx (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 6th. In the last week, dForce USDx has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. dForce USDx has a total market capitalization of $4.75 million and $12,564.00 worth of dForce USDx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USDx token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,334.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $459.54 or 0.01230882 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00043173 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000322 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002403 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00008080 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

dForce USDx Token Profile

dForce USDx (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. dForce USDx’s total supply is 4,750,255 tokens. The official message board for dForce USDx is medium.com/dforcenet . dForce USDx’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . The official website for dForce USDx is dforce.network

dForce USDx Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USDx directly using US dollars.

